Suara.com – TNI General Dudung Abdurachman claims to have the intention of becoming a farmer after officially retiring from his duties as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD). Initially, Dudung admitted that he did not know whether he would continue his career.

“Wow, I don’t know yet (future career plans),” said Dudung after the handover ceremony for the position of Army Chief of Staff at Army Headquarters, Central Jakarta, Friday (27/10/2023).

Not long after answering that he didn’t know, Dudung then joked that he wanted to continue his career as a farmer.

“Yes, I just want to be a farmer,” explained Dudung.

When asked where he would farm, Dudung only answered with a laugh.

For your information, the position of Army Chief of Staff is currently occupied by General TNI Agus Subiyanto.

TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono led the handover ceremony for the position of Army Chief of Staff on Friday (27/10/2023) this morning.

At that moment, Yudo thanked former Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman and congratulated TNI General Agus Subiyanto.

“To TNI General Dudung Abdurachman, I would like to express my gratitude for the dedication and loyalty of cooperation that has been ongoing,” said Yudo at TNI AD Headquarters.

Yudo advised Agus to continue the programs that had previously been prepared by Dudung. The goal is that the TNI AD is ready to face the upcoming elections.

TNI General Agus Subiyanto was officially appointed as Army Chief of Staff to replace General Dudung Abdurachman on Wednesday (25/10/2023). The inauguration was carried out at the State Palace by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

Agus Subiyanto’s inauguration was carried out after President Jokowi appointed Andi Amran Sulaiman as Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) replacing Syahrul Yasin Limpo.