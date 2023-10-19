The pair of presidential candidates (Capres) and vice presidential candidates (Cawapres), Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) officially registered with the General Election Commission (KPU) on Thursday (19/10).

Anies emphasized that after registering as presidential and vice presidential candidates, everyone must step on the gas to win the 2024 presidential election. “Starting today, we step on the gas, ready to gaspoll, greet everyone, reach out to everyone, convey that this message of change is for all Indonesian people, feeling that we can live prosperously and equally, we will do our best while we uphold our trust. “Let’s continue to offer prayers and prayers so that our struggle will be blessed by Allah,” he stressed.

After registering, KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari said that the files for the Anies-Gus Imin pair had been received and declared complete. However, the KPU will still verify AMIN’s pair of files.

“Before arriving here, there was a verification team with a joint liaison officer (LO) of political parties. The inspection was declared complete,” said Hasyim. After completing registration, Anies-Gus Imin greeted supporters and held a press conference. Next, the AMIN couple gave a speech in front of supporters before leaving the KPU building.

