Suara.com – East Java DPW PAN Chairman Ahmad Rizki Sadig revealed the issue of his party’s failure to advance Erick Thohir’s name as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate (cawapres).

The party symbolized by the sun is said not to question it.

“(Heartbroken) Yes, no, this is also a matter of hand lines like this,” said Rizki Sadig as quoted from the Total Politik YouTube channel.

Even so, he himself did not know for certain whether the person concerned, in this case Erick Thohir, felt hurt.

However, he said that the relationship between PAN General Chair Zulkifli Hasan, Prabowo Subianto and Erick Thohir still looked good, when they met during the celebration of National Santri Day.

“Yes, ask Mr. Erick, but if we look at it, we also met Mr. Zul on the santri day, when we met Mr. Prabowo, he just laughed,”

According to him, if a politician uses boundaries in politics, he is someone who is easily carried away by his feelings.

Meanwhile, if a politician brings feelings into the process of political struggle then the results quickly die and no longer grow.

“If you’re a politician, if you use it, you’ll be in the category of being emotional,” he said.

“If a politician brings too much feeling into the process of the struggle he achieves, in the end result he brings feelings that will quickly die and not grow anymore.”

He also mentioned the figure of Sandiaga Uno who preferred to switch parties to PPP.

He believes that Sandiaga’s move to PPP clearly shows his hope of being chosen as vice presidential candidate in the current coalition.

“Even though he may have made a mistake in his calculations, he must have calculated everything, right? Yes, because he really looks like he’s clearly moving, that means his hopes are clear,” he explained.

According to him, Sandiaga, who is a newcomer to one of the political parties in the coalition, will certainly not find it easy to convince all parties. Moreover, in this coalition there is a dominant political party, namely PDIP.

“First, he is a newcomer to one of the coalition political parties. In that coalition there is also the dominant political party PDI Perjuangan. Yes, of course convincing all parties is not easy.”

However, he said that political heartache could be repaired. It just remains to be seen how willing the person who feels hurt and is suspected of being hurt will meet.

“Yes, it’s definitely possible to recover, disappointed people will definitely appear, but now the will of the person who feels hurt by the person who then wants to forgive wants to heal it all, can we find it or not,” he said.

