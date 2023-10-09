The first worlds of Super Mario Bros Wonder have been a surprise and we tell you in these impressions what we thought of it and what it offers.

We already have Super Mario Bros Wonder on Nintendo Switch and we have made it to the maximum to tell you What did we think after the first hours?but so, suddenly, we tell you that this game breaks with the saga in a lot of ways that you will love.

Video Impressions of Super Mario Bros Wonder

The new world of the new Mario

More than ten years have passed since the last game in the Super Mario Bros. series. Wii gave wings to multiplayer in the saga and made it more friendly for all players, perfecting the formula in New Super Mario Bros U but, at the same time, stagnating on what you expect from a Mario Bros. game. Super Mario Bros Wonder arrives to surprise youstarting with the very particular style that Nintendo has used to represent this new adventure.

The Flower Kingdom as a reflection of dreams

Mario and his friends leave the Mushroom Kingdom behind to travel to the Flower Kingdom, a peaceful place where Prince Florian rules alongside the Poplins. It seems that these humanoid beings with plant characteristics are the new Toad in Wonder. The Flower Kingdom is very different from the Mushroom Kingdom in its aesthetics and setting. Nintendo has tried to escape by all means from “what you have seen” in previous Super Mario games, and has opted for a half-dreamlike, half-real appearance.

The Flower Kingdom is a world in the grass, it does not necessarily have to be green nor the sky blue. Everything seems like a dream hallucination in which Mario and his friends will live this adventure.

The flowers that turn Super Mario Bros around

Bowser appears, as always, to steal a precious treasure from the Poplins: the Wonder Flower, a weapon capable of altering reality and can cause unexpected results. Both for those who touch it and for the world itself. This is the main toy of Super Mario Bros Wonder. Wanting to surprise the player, they have used the Wonder Flowers in levels to trigger crazy predefined actions that give the action a twist.

The objective of Mario and his friends will be, as it could not be otherwise, to defeat the evil Bowser, now converted into a gigantic castle with a life of its own. We really like that Nintendo wanted the story of this Super Mario Bros. to not be the same as the rest: now the phases really feel like plot advancementproposing something new and giving a similar vision to the story of Super Mario World for Super NES.

The usual characters, but not as always

We have never seen a Mario as charming as the one in Super Mario Bros Wonder: The animations are so careful that it seems that we are looking at a moving drawing, losing some three-dimensional volume at the expense of a better representation of the characters.

The scenarios will have talking flowers scattered around that will guide the players. Or that’s supposed to be their job, because they really feel like a fun companion in this adventure.

Nintendo breaking with everything

Super Mario Bros Wonder is a Mario game wanting to break with the past. It has not limited itself to offering new mechanics and levels for players to entertain themselves. This Mario plays like none before in its entire history: the control system could not be more fluid and intuitive, perfecting a gameplay that has been around for 40 years until finding the sweet spot created in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Learning from the past… and from you

Just because it breaks with the past doesn’t mean that Nintendo has forgotten about it. In fact, a lot of Mario’s iconic moves are recovered throughout his history, making control feel more agile than ever. We think the game gives plenty of reasons to have its own version of Super Mario Maker and for Speedrunners to have fun in hundreds of different ways.

Having played Super Mario Bros Wonder in depth, we believe that Super Mario Maker 2 was an experiment to see what Super Mario Bros players liked, what ideas they had and improve them to implement them in this new Nintendo Switch game. The musical levels are one of them, but also the use of mechanisms or ingenious ways of using classical elements.

New Power-Ups for Super Mario

We have been able to test some new Power-Ups that modify the way of playing, although with the Wonder Flower they will not be the only elements that will change the game.

The Elephant is something totally new that transforms Mario and his friends into elephants. It may not sound very interesting at first, and after playing with it for a while we could see it as a tank. Is a very strong Power-Up capable of breaking blocks and defeating enemies with his trunk, moving at the same speed as Mario in his reduced version but with a large size. It can also be a negative handicap by not fitting into all the nooks and crannies of the screens.

The Mushroom Drill He gives Mario and company a helmet with a drill on his head, which can change position by jumping downwards with force. In addition to protecting them from enemies, it also helps them get into the ceiling or floor and thus reach hidden places. Is a Power-Up with quite limited use because it only works on surfaces that can be dug.

The Bubble Flower is the Power-Up that we liked the most of all. Mario puts on a pink suit to launch huge bubbles that instantly trap and defeat enemies. But these bubbles are more versatile than they seem because we can also use them as a jumping platform or to activate mechanisms through walls.

Each of the phases has as collectible elements the Wonder Seeds, three large purple coins and the classic Super Mario finish flag. You can check all this in the game menu and verify that you have completed the phase 100% with a validation token.

Wonder is for everyone

But Super Mario Bros Wonder wants to give you as much freedom as possible within the Super Mario Bros. universe itself. Traditionally, the levels followed one after the other. But that’s a thing of the past. Inspired by Super Mario 3D World, now The phases will be in a small world where we can choose the one we want and when we want. Next to each level a number of stars will appear indicating its level. difficulty level. As you can guess, this has been done so that less experienced players can opt for more affordable options if they want.

With rhythm to your rhythm

Super Mario Bros Wonder is not an easy game. Not difficult either, but that is already at a higher level than what the Super Mario Bros. saga has accustomed us to. There are secrets very well hidden in the levels, inviting exploration after having eliminated the time counter that has accompanied Super Mario Bros since the classic NES. It doesn’t get as slow as the Yoshi or Kirby games, and this is what makes it stand out and be special and different.

Although you can move freely through most places on the world map, there will be limitations in the form of barriers that will only be broken if you collect a certain number of Wonder Seeds, which encourages you to complete the stages with all their collectibles.

More players and more possibilities

The game system has even more modifiers with las Insigniawhich Prince Florián puts on his head and which makes Mario and his friends have special movements or qualities. There are many types but, for the most part, they are used to help the player to overcome the challenges of the phases. Some of them will even be essential. Others are made for reward the most skilledlike the one that makes Mario run faster but without being able to stop.

Nintendo has put online play in Super Mario Bros Wonder… although maybe not like the one you expect. Here the players appear as ghosts, being able to leave signs in the form of clues for others or as save points, in case you lose a life and you can save yourself by holding on to a partner.

The formula to create the best Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo has learned a lot from Mario’s history to create Super Mario Bros Wonder. Both from three-dimensional games like Odyssey to classics like Super Mario World and its timely movements. He has even learned from the players themselves, taking ideas from Super Mario Maker and the levels they created. Everything to create the definitive Super Mario Bros game.

The change in style and setting has been great for Mario and his friends. It feels very different to the rest of the plumber’s games and that, with almost 40 years behind it and more than 100 games, is quite a challenge.

At the moment, Super Mario Bros Wonder is being a refreshing, fun and surprising experience every moment.