There are quite a few users who are complaining that the iPhone 15 Pro’s WiFi does not work or makes it really slow when loading websites.

The iPhone 15 has not had an easy launch in the markets where it is already available, and it has precisely faced a series of overheating problems that were already resolved in the latest update released by Apple.

However, the problems continue to occur, and now a large group of users have come out to report that after Apple’s latest update, new errors have appeared on the phone where apparently the WiFi does not work well at all.

Now, the iPhone 15 who have updated to the latest version of iOS 17, have problems with WiFiwhere in some situations the content of websites does not load or loads very slowly.

Some users report that the problems disappear after a few minutes, while others have to disable WiFi and turn it back on for everything to work fine.

In the official Apple forums, a user has explained this problem with his new iPhone 15 Pro Max, pointing out that the WiFi is disconnected every 45 seconds.

Interestingly, Apple has not yet acknowledged this issue, which also has more user complaints elsewhere.

For example, on Twitter there are also users complaining that the iPhone 15 Pro does not have good WiFi connectivity.

On the other hand, on Reddit there are also complaints from users with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 pro Max, who report having problems with the WiFi connection and have offered a series of steps to solve this failure.

The extent of this failure with the WiFi connection in iPhone 15 users is unknown, but it is clear that it is another stone in the launch of an iPhone that in its first weeks of availability is not having an easy time.