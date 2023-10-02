Which means that he has managed to obtain more than 2500 achievements.

Final Fantasy XIV is still a phenomenon today.

The story of Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most exciting in our sector. With a launch that was, to some extent, a disappointment for fans, it seemed that this project was doomed to cancellation, so its loyal users seemed to be waiting for Square Enix to announce the closure of the servers. Luckily, a change in the direction of the title, and a massive destruction of everything we found in the first version managed to take flight, so much so that today it is considered one of the best MMORPGs that anyone can play.

If you are a lover of trophies or achievements, and you have never decided to delve into Final Fantasy XIV, we can tell you one thing: This can be your paradise or your personal hell. The number of achievements that the game has is absurd, so much so that until now no one had been able to achieve them all, that is, it has taken more than a decade for someone to have all the achievements of Final Fantasy XIV.

As you can see below, this feat has been achieved by a Japanese user, who has managed to obtain 2751 achievements, a totally exorbitant figure that makes any collector of this type of rewards run cold. It is even absurd if you start to think about it, but yes, now we can say that there is a person who has managed to obtain each and every one of them.

A JP player has become the first player to complete 100% of currently obtainable achievements in the game

Now is a good time to get into Final Fantasy XIV

If you have been looking for a long time to get into this title, or you have just enjoyed Final Fantasy XVI and want to continue playing more titles in this saga, we can say that this is the best time to do so. You should know that this game also works as a subscription per use, like other greats of the genre like World of Warcraft dobut in the case of the Square Enix game we have a free version that allows us to enjoy the complete experience until we reach level 60.

Of course, you have to be clear that there is a possibility that you will fall in love with this adventure and end up paying to continue playing after this trial, and you We can say that the price is not particularly exaggerated compared to those with similar games.

