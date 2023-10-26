The European Union continues in its quest to reduce the number of chargers we have at home and harmonize its use to help reduce waste.

Universal charger for bikes and scooters

After the European Union approved a year ago the universal charger regulations For all electronic devices, this begins to apply to different types of devices before the deadline arrives.

In theory, any device other than a laptop, for which an extension was granted until 2026, will have to include a charger based on the USB-C standard before December 28, 2024. This aims to reduce electronic waste in the European Union and prevent consumers from having to purchase new cables and chargers with each device purchase.

Now, this legislation is expanded and covers all types battery powered mobility devices, including electric bicycles and scooters. Also in other categories of electronic and electrical equipment that are not included in Regulation 2023/15424. For example, it currently analyzes six categories of devices: wearables such as smartwatches, virtual and augmented reality headsets, commercial drones, video game controllers, radio-controlled toys and electric toothbrushes.

Greater reuse of chargers

Through this standardization of the type of charging, greater reuse of chargers is expected and will help consumers save up to 250 million euros per year on unnecessary charger purchases. It is estimated that discarded and unused chargers represent around 11,000 tons of electronic waste per year.

“Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe! European consumers have long been frustrated with the accumulation of multiple chargers with each new device. Now you can use a single charger for all your portable electronic devices. We are proud to also include laptops, e-books, earbuds, keyboards, wireless mice and portable navigation devices, as well as smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, portable video game consoles and portable speakers. We have also added provisions on wireless charging as the next evolution in charging technology and have improved information and labeling for consumers,” said Alex Agius Saliba, European parliamentarian and vice-president of the Committee on Petitions, reviewing the broad scope. of this agreement.

Manufacturers, in addition to adopting USB Type C as a common standard, will have to inform clearly and concisely about the charging characteristics of your devices. This way, consumers will be able to easily check if the existing chargers they have in their possession are also compatible.

Besides, Buyers will be able to choose whether they want to buy their new devices with or without a charging cablesomething that will change the policies of some large technological brands that in recent times did not offer a charger by default.