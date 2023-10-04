Suara.com – Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) is said to be meeting President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi this Thursday (5/5/2023). This was done after the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul, was involved in an alleged corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture.

SYL’s attorney, Febri Diansyah, conveyed the agenda for the meeting with Jokowi during SYL’s meeting with NasDem officials, including NasDem General Chair Surya Paloh.

“I was asked to convey that the Minister of Agriculture will go to the Palace to meet the President,” said Febri at NasDem Tower, Thursday (5/10/2023).

However, Febri did not reveal in detail what the agenda for SYL’s meeting with Jokowi would be.

Also Read: Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo Arrives in Jakarta, Febri Diansyah Approaches NasDem Tower

“What was conveyed to us earlier was that tomorrow the President will meet the President at the palace, so that is what we can only confirm and convey today,” he explained.

“What is certain is that this legal team will accompany the legal process that will take place from today onwards at the investigation stage,” he added in conclusion.

Febri himself has just been re-appointed as attorney for the Minister of Agriculture Syahril Yasin Limpo (SYL) at the investigation stage of the alleged corruption case in the Ministry of Agriculture. Febri was also accompanied by Rasamalla Aritonang and his team.

“Mr Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Minister of Agriculture, asked us to provide legal assistance at the investigation level,” said Febri.

Febri said SYL’s attorneys were a joint team consisting of a number of lawyers. However, he did not specify one by one who the members were.

Also Read: Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo Has Arrived in Indonesia: Wearing a Black Coat, Mask and Accompanied by 3 Staff

“So this is a joint team that will provide legal assistance at the investigation level,” he said.

With this legal team, it is hoped that the investigation into SYL’s client can proceed according to applicable regulations.

“Of course, to ensure that the investigation process is procedural and all rights regulated by law are fulfilled,” he concluded.

There are already suspects

Previously, the Corruption Eradication Commission raised the legal status of the alleged corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture to the investigation stage. This case involved the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

“The KPK investigative team conducted an investigation and based on the sufficiency of the evidence, the exposure attended by KPK structural officials then concluded that there was sufficient initial evidence so that the investigation process escalated,” said Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, in a press conference at the KPK’s Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Friday (29/9/2023).

Ali also explained that KPK investigators had named a number of parties as suspects in the case. However, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) cannot yet announce which parties have been named as suspects because the investigation and evidence collection process is still ongoing.

“In the investigation process at the Corruption Eradication Committee itself, this is different. At the Corruption Eradication Committee there is an SOP in the investigation process that there must be a party who is named as a suspect. However, who is the named suspect? In time it will be announced,” he said.

He explained that the case and who the parties were named as suspects along with the evidence, articles and construction of the case would be presented in full after the investigation process was declared complete.

As the investigation process progressed, KPK investigators also conducted a search at the official residence of the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in the Widya Chandra Complex, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Thursday (28/9).