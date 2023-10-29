The millions of fans around the world of the sitcom Friends did not have the best of good mornings today: he sadly passed away Matthew Perryactor known for the role of Chandler Bing in the most famous sitcom of the early 2000s.

The actor was 54 years old and fought for a long time with an addiction to alcohol and drugs: according to numerous sources his body was found in his villa in Los Angeles, drowned in the Jacuzziprobably due to sudden cardiac arrest.

The actor, after playing minor roles, rose to prominence thanks to the sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004, quickly becoming one of the most iconic characters.

The enormous success that hit the man in a short time would have been the main cause of his addictions, which began during the filming. Precisely the bond of friendship with his colleagues, especially Jennifer Aniston, would have been fundamental for avoid an early death due to Vicodin abuseas the actor recalled in numerous interviews.

Friends’ official social media accounts shared the news confirming it (Unfortunately) authenticity. Among his latest appearances in front of the camera we must certainly mention the 2021 documentary Friends: The Reunion.

Perry is the second actor from the series to leave us in a short time: in 2021, in fact, he also died James Michael Tylerthe actor who played the shy bartender Gunther had been ill for some time.