Bird flu is back. It is, in fact, everywhere. We have seen it in the metropolitan area of ​​A Coruña, we have seen it on the beaches of Peru, we have seen it in the United States and Canada: more than 250 million birds have been sacrificed around the world in recent years to stop the progression. of the illness. It hasn’t been of much use: it’s everywhere.

What Nature has just published, however, is much more worrying. According to a study led by University of Hong Kong epidemiologist Vijay Dhanasekaran, the epicenter of the crisis we are experiencing extends from Asia, where it originated, to Europe and Africa.

A history of 30 years and now we have it at home. As Manuel Ansede explains, “the current lineage of the virus was detected in geese from the Chinese province of Canton in 1996.” We are talking about an H5N1 capable of rapidly transmitting between poultry and causing a hemorrhagic disease with mortality of 40%.

Since then, it hasn’t stopped causing problems. “The emergence of outbreaks with evolved strains of the H5 subtype has not ceased since then, mainly in Asia. This study clarifies the origin and underlying evolution of the highly pathogenic H5N1 viruses responsible for the avian influenza panzootic that emerged in 2021,” explained Vijay Dhanasekaran.

Where are you from? And, after analyzing 10,000 viral genomes, the origin of these lineages (of the “highly pathogenic”, the most dangerous) is in Africa and Europe “in a cycle that continues due to the increasing number of infections in wild birds.”

This, as we learned with COVID, is a huge problem. “The shift of the epicenter of these highly pathogenic viruses to new regions has increased the opportunities for them to infect a broader range of animals, including mammals,” explained the epidemiologist.

What is the problem? Partly due to the nature of the disease and partly due to the change in the agricultural exploitation model, the disease not only worries experts because of its economic impact, but also because of its potential to affect humans.

And the fact that the virus circulates widely, that it comes out between species, that it mutates quickly is the perfect recipe for catastrophe. Over the past 30 years, according to a research team at Brown University, the annual number of outbreaks has tripled worldwide and the causative diseases have nearly doubled.

However, except for COVID, none of the health emergencies declared by the WHO have been caused by a new and unknown infectious agent but by a subtype of the influenza virus (a virus that we have known for at least 2,400 years), polio (described in 1789 but already affecting the ancient Egyptians), Ebola (discovered in 1976) and Zika (known since 1947).

The last major bird flu epidemic turned out to be not as harsh as feared, but nothing tells us that the next one will be the same. And now we are in the center.

Image | Joe Gatlin