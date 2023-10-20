PLD Space has not had time to celebrate the launch of the Miura 1 as it deserves. Beyond a breakfast with the team, the company has been analyzing the data collected during the flight to make a detailed presentation of the results. The data backs up what the company said from the beginning. All the objectives of the mission were met, with the exception of the secondary objective: they were unable to recover the rocket from the Atlantic Ocean.

An unmitigated success. Anticipating the journalists’ questions, Ezequiel Sánchez, executive president of PLD, put a statistic on the table before starting the presentation: “The success rate of a first launch in the space industry is only 45%.” PLD is now at that 45%. He then put in another statistic: “There have been about 6,500 rocket launches throughout history, and about 100 have been recovered.”

Although there are already more than double those 100 due to SpaceX’s frenetic streak of launches, PLD has always defended that the recovery of the Miura 1 was a secondary objective, and that is why it considers that the launch was an unmitigated success. However, with the transparency that characterizes the company, it has explained in detail what happened during the rocket’s re-entry.

The rocket fell in the expected area. Like the launch, the re-entry of the Miura 1 had two phases, one supersonic and one subsonic. The supersonic part was perfect: the airfoils worked better than expected in stabilizing the rocket and the airbrakes achieved “excellent” braking. The subsonic phase was also “stable” and the parachute ejected as programmed to further slow the fall.

The mission concluded with the splashdown of Miura 1 in the Atlantic Ocean, within the expected impact zone on the coast of Huelva. The boats in charge of the rescue were outside the exclusion zone, and it took just over an hour and a half to arrive. The control center lost telemetry of the rocket just before splashdown, when commanding its passivation (a process that eliminates the remaining fuel).

PLD Space executives Raúl Verdú, Ezequiel Sánchez and Raúl Torres

Eight hours searching for the Miura 1. PLD has designed its rockets with the aim of making them reusable. The secondary mission with the Miura 1 was to recover it from the ocean and analyze its condition after contact with the sea, to study possible problems such as corrosion. However, the Miura 1 did not appear, and the rescue ships had to abort their search after eight hours.

According to Raúl Torres, CEO of the company, the contact of the Miura 1 against the water occurred laterally, which caused one of its two main tanks to rupture. The broken tank filled with water and the vehicle ended up sinking. It is believed that, beyond the broken tank, the vehicle was intact, but the recovery efforts were unfeasible.

Fighting against the wind at 2600 km/h. After an aborted launch due to excess wind and another due to a failure in the umbilical cables, the Miura 1 took off with the programmed trajectory and reached 2,600 kilometers per hour, previously overcoming the phase of maximum aerodynamic pressure and some wind control problem. crossed in the subsonic part of the flight.

The flight lasted 306 seconds and had an apogee of 46 kilometers. PLD had announced that the rocket would reach an elevation of 80 kilometers, but decided to change the trajectory to prevent any element from ending up outside the safety zone, such as nearby beaches, in case of failure.

Family photos and an ojeva cheese. When the Miura 1 entered microgravity conditions, a camera inside the cowl showed live how dozens of passport-sized photos of PLD employees and their families floated. Also on the rocket were two business cards that Raúl Torres printed in 2008 and an Ahuyentalobos brand cheese. Throwing cheese on a test flight is a tradition that some space companies such as SpaceX have joined.

In this launch, PLD also managed to collect data from a scientific experiment from the German Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM), which somehow has become the first client to use the transportation services of the Elche-based company.

A 30 million euro rocket, a bargain. PLD insists that the most difficult thing about making a rocket is getting the money, and if it has shown anything with the Miura 1, it is that the private sector can do it with unusual cost containment. The company has raised 65 million euros in total. The development and launch of the Miura 1 cost less than 30.

With its new factory in Elche, already focused on the development of the Miura 5, PLD’s facilities total 150,000 square meters. The company has 150 employees and plans to double the workforce to 300 employees in 2024.

Miura 5, your clients are waiting for you. The recent loss of a Spanish satellite due to a failure in the deployment of a Vega mission makes it more evident that Europe needs alternative launchers from private industry. The Miura 1 is the first rocket from a European startup to reach its goal, but it is a small suborbital launcher that was designed as a technology demonstrator for PLD’s real business: the Miura 5, which will put satellites of up to 500 kg into polar orbit and up to a ton in equatorial orbit.

The development and testing of the Miura 1 has served to improve the design of the Miura 5 by more than a thousand points, according to Raúl Torres, which will allow PLD to move more quickly towards its debut. The Miura 5 could be ready at the end of 2025 and begin operating in early 2026 from French Guiana. Although it sounds optimistic, PLD assures that its development is more advanced than people believe. Its engines will begin to be tested in Teruel at the end of this year.

