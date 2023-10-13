The overwhelming success of the original streaming series has given wings to a new project that will not be a reboot, remake or spin-off.

Although it has already lost the crown in the Nielsen audience charts, Suits: The Key to Success has broken all schemes upon its arrival on streaming. The series created by Aaron Korsh It was one of the key pieces of NBC for nine seasons that extended from 2011 to 2019.

Four years after its end, which already received extra attention due to the imminent wedding between Meghan Markelwho gave life to Rachel, and the Prince HarrySuits came to streaming on Netflix and shattered records to become the most watched series for the most weeks in the Nielsen ratings charts, surpassing Ozark.

In addition to the nostalgia effect that led many to revisit its 134 episodes, Suits: The Key to Success found a vein in the audience that had not had the opportunity to see the serie Never.

This audience peak has not gone unnoticed in NBCUniversalwhich soon sent the series to its own streaming service, Peacock —although you will not find it, for now, on SkyShowtime Spain, which includes Universal content.

New Suits series on the way

But it doesn’t stop there: as reported by Deadline, a new series of Suits: The Key to Success is in the early stages of preparation. Although the agreement has not yet been definitively closed, the creator of the series, Aaron Korsh, will once again lead the new program.

In addition, it is highlighted that the new series will not be a remake, revival, reboot or spin-off, but rather a branch within the same universe. The simplest example to understand for this approach is that of NCISwith different series set in the same universe, but all with different casts.

It is known that the new series of Suits will change scene and will move to the west coast of the United States, to Los Angeles, where this new cast will experience new doses of judicial drama.

At HobbyCine de Hobby Consolas we will be attentive to the news that arises about this new Suits project: The key to success after the overwhelming reception of the original series in Netflix.