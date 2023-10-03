Frida Giannini (ex Gucci) with her Outline has acquired 95% of Gialtour, the historic travel agency in Rome

Frida Gianninistylist and successful creative director for over ten years Gucciinvests in one of the most famous Roman travel agencies. The Gianniniborn in the capital, a few weeks ago with its Outline acquired 95% of the company Gialtoura historic travel agency in Rome a few steps from the Vatican City and 100 meters from the Ottaviano metro exit and which has been offering consultancy on travel and tourism since 1975.

READ ALSO: Chanel takes 100% of Friulian Mabi International on the stock exchange

To sell to Giannini and Christian Abele Casti (who took over the remaining 5% and was appointed sole director of Gialtour) were the founders of the agency Alberto and Rosalba Rossi, who were shareholders with 95.25% and the remaining 4.75% respectively . Outline paid the 95% share around 24 thousand euros and Casti (who was already Gialtour’s administrative manager) paid out one thousand 500 euros. In 2022, the year it emerged from the pandemic, the company achieved revenues of 382 thousand euros with a mini profit of 8 thousand euros. There Outlineof which Giannini has 95% (the remaining 5% belongs to Sandra Vellani) closed on 2022 at a loss of 342 thousand euros, worse than the deficit of 235 thousand euros in the previous year. The assets of 1.8 million include 50% of Dads, owner of a wine bar in Rome.

Subscribe to the newsletter