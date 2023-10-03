Bautista and Razgatlioglu put on a show in race 2, the world championship is almost over… but 2024 is already upon us and it promises to be an extraordinary year. We await your questions!

October 3, 2023

The DopoGP SBK is scheduled for 7pm live on the Moto.it YouTube channel. René Pierotti, together with correspondent Carlo Baldi, will talk about the penultimate race weekend of the world series derivatives championship.

The championship practically ended in Portimao, with Bautista, who in 25 days, will start in Jerez with more than 60 points: ergo with two points he will be world champion.

But in Portugal Toprak Razgatlioglu he showed off his class, forcing the Spaniard into a super race 2, one of the best in recent years.

There will be a way, as always, to collect and respond to your questions.

But we will also talk about Rea and gods Italian pilots. Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s phrase has and will cause discussion: “I won’t run for free.” Is it possible that a top athlete like him doesn’t have financial offers?

We’ll talk about this and much more in the PostGP! We are waiting for you!