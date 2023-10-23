A week ago, the president of the Xunta de Galicia gave a press conference in the regional Parliament and revealed the case of thunder. He announced that They were working in a law that would allow “limiting the consumption” of energy drinks among minors. There were no more details, no more development: there was no need.

For years we’ve known we had a serious problem with energy drinks, but no one seemed to take it seriously.

The machinery has started moving. Since then, as reported by the EFE agency, seven autonomous communities have announced that they will study regulating the sale of energy drinks to minors. While Castilla y León and the Valencian Community have been studying the matter for some time (although they have not adopted any measures so far), Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country have announced that they will study it. Navarra has said that it is something that has been discussed, but nothing has been decided yet.

But it doesn’t seem like it’s going to stay here. It is true that Asturias has not wanted to talk about the matter, Cantabria and La Rioja do not plan to launch any initiative and Madrid, Extremadura, the Canary Islands and Andalusia do not have the matter on the table. However, everything seems to indicate that they will have to take a position.

After all, the Valencian Generalitat has already announced that it is going to ask the Ministry of Health that the issue be dealt with in an Interterritorial Council and, taking into account that, although the powers are held by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition, The Ministry has expressed on several occasions its intention to regulate the matter, it seems that the issue could be on track (unless the mystery of the new government is cleared up).

But does the ban make sense? According to the Spanish Food Safety Agency (AESAN) it seems that yes, “the consumption of more than 60 milligrams of caffeine in adolescents aged 11 to 17 years (about 200 milliliters of energy drink with 32 mg of caffeine/100ml) can cause alterations of the dream”.

But it goes further, because “from 160 milligrams of caffeine (500 milliliters of an energy drink with 32 mg of caffeine/100ml), [el consumo de estas bebidas] can cause general adverse health effects: psychological effects and behavioral alterations and cardiovascular disorders.

In teenagers it is worse. Furthermore, “even infrequent consumption of energy drinks was associated with several negative health indicators. Reporting of several health-compromising behaviors increased with the frequency of energy drink consumption,” explained Maija Puupponen and her team. the University of Jyväskylä who have recently studied the problem.

That is to say, many more problems are added to all these problems, as the Spanish Association of Pediatrics repeatedly denounces. Because the big problem that makes energy drinks “special” is not (only) the ‘direct’ problems they can cause; Its big problem is that it is a “prestigious” cultural practice among young people and that makes it attractive (despite being, as we see, connected with numerous risk behaviors).

We do not know what will happen, but there are many arguments to rationalize the regulations that regulate the sale of beverages with high caffeine content; All we need is for someone to bell the cat.

In Xataka | Coca-Cola yes, Monster no: what science supports Galicia in its attempt to “limit” the consumption of energy drinks

Image | Jorge Franganillo