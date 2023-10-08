Denpasar Voice – Persib Bandung achieved another positive result after beating Persebaya Surabaya at home.

As is known, the classic match duel between Persebaya vs Persib Bandung which was held at Gelora Bung Tomo, Surabaya, Saturday (7/10/2023) ended with a narrow score of 2-3.

Maung Bandung’s 2 goals were contributed by David da Silva. Meanwhile, another goal was created thanks to Ciro Alves’ kick.

With this victory, Persib is now able to occupy third place in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 standings by collecting 27 points from 15 matches.

Reporting from the Instagram account of football observer @gozipbola, Persib Bandung’s victory in the match last afternoon apparently made them set a record as the longest consecutive unbeaten team in Liga 1 2023/2024 until the 15th week.

The reason is, Persib managed to record wins in 8 matches following Borneo FC’s record of being unbeaten in 7 matches.

With these positive results, will Persib Bandung be able to maintain its good record?

It will be interesting to look forward to Persib’s next match when they face top team Borneo FC on Saturday, 21 October.

