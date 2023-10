The House of Representatives currently has seven politicians from Overijssel: Pieter Omtzigt (NSC), Caroline van der Plas (BBB), Nicole Temmink (SP), Edgar Mulder (PVV), Hilde Palland (CDA), Thom van Campen and the retiring Daniël Koerhuis (both VVD). After the elections on November 22, there will certainly be more and a doubling seems likely.