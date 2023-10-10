After the good results obtained with the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, Rob Savage says he is interested in rebooting one of the great horror film classics.

This year we had The Boogeyman in theaters, a new movie by terror based on the work of Stephen King that he directs Rob Savagewhich has been very well received in theaters and will be available in the Disney+ catalog tomorrow.

In view of the good reception, the filmmaker plans to continue with the horror genre in his next projects and, although he may keep his eye on some other story of Stephen Kingadmits to being interested in giving a reboot to one of the great cinematographic classics of the genre.

The director of The Boogeyman wants to reboot the Nightmare on Elm Street saga

During an interview for Comicbook, the filmmaker admits that he has his eyes set on the Nightmare on Elm Street saga, one of the great classics of the horror genre. However, he is aware that his dream is difficult to fulfill due to rights issues.

“The one that immediately comes to mind is A Nightmare on Elm Street. I’m sure it is for most horror directors. I know there’s a rights issue there, so I don’t know if Nightmare in Elm street will continue soon“, declara Rob Savage.

According to the director, the surrealism of fighting something in your dreams instead of something in real life is a plot device that has intrigued him since childhood, which is why he is interested in making his version of this horror classic.

“That type of horror narrative that takes place in that surreal dream space. It terrified me as a kid and I haven’t really seen anything that comes close to that space of not being able to trust what you can see and that space between waking and dreaming.. “I love it as a sandbox to play in and it’s on par with my favorite franchises,” adds the filmmaker.

Waiting to know whether or not he will be able to direct A Nightmare on Elm Street, Rob Savage’s latest horror film, The Boogeyman, premieres tomorrow, October 11, 2023 in the catalog of Disney+. What did you think of this latest adaptation of Stephen King? Tell us in our comments section.