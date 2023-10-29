loading…

Iranian teenager Armita Garawand died after being treated after being beaten by morality police for not wearing a hijab. Photo/Amnesty International

TEHERAN – A teenager Iran 16 year old who was hospitalized after being beaten by morality police died. That’s what Iranian state media reports.

Armita Garawand, originally from western Kermanshah province, was accosted in early October by officers at the Tehran Metro for alleged violations of the country’s strict dress code.

Human rights groups said he was attacked by morality police and suffered serious injuries.

On Saturday, state media, which denied he was attacked and claimed he collapsed at the metro station, reported the victim had died.

“Armita Garawand, a student in Tehran, died an hour ago after intensive medical treatment and 28 days of hospitalization in intensive care,” reported the Borna news agency, which is affiliated with the country’s youth ministry as quoted by Middle East Eye, Sunday. (29/10/2023).

After the initial incident, sources told the Hengaw Human Rights Organization that there was a tight security cordon around her room and no visits were permitted, even by family members.

The initial incident occurred just weeks after the anniversary of the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, whose death was also linked to the morality police.

His death, which official sources said was caused by heart problems, sparked widespread protests in Iran, leading to more than 500 people killed, numerous executions and tens of thousands imprisoned.

Despite outrage over the Islamic Republic’s hijab law, the government refused to budge and implemented stricter rules to crack down on the growing number of women who do not wear the hijab in public.