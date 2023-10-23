And Bagnaia is enjoying his progress in the world championship. Martin dominates for 20 laps and leads 26 out of 27 laps, but how and why did he choose the soft rear tyre? Three Ducatis on the podium: Zarco, Bagnaia and a great Di Giannantonio. The sprint was canceled due to bad weather, Arbolino received applause

October 23, 2023

It seemed still unbeatable, Martin, after the great pole, instead he makes the wrong choice. This evening we analyze how the decision was born (against the opinion of Michelin, Ducati and the numbers), how much the driver weighs and how much the team weighs. The chronologists say that already from lap number 20 the 3″2 margin started to decrease. Suicide tactic, but why? Intelligent and lucid Bagnaia, Zarco wins his first race. And him Diggia, why is he only finding the feeling now?

The Phillip Island track, beautiful but very severe, does not forgive those who are far from form. Bernardelle will explain why Honda and Yamaha pay so heavily, why even Aprilia doesn’t shine despite the great potential. KTM gets by but only with Binder, Bezzecchi and Bastianini suffer.

The Moto3 on Sunday morning in the wet, the Moto2 interrupted due to impracticability when Arbolino dominated, then the MotoGP Sprint was conveniently cancelled. Now we go straight to Thailand, we race on the Buriram International Circuit inaugurated by SBK in 2015 and by MotoGP in 2018: a “stop and go” track that on paper should still adapt to Ducati, but where a year ago Oliveira prevailed over KTM.

