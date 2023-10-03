After a car accident on the coast of ChiapasLast Sunday, October 1, ten Cuban migrant women lost their lives. The Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office and the Cuban embassy in Mexico reported that So far only 4 of them have been identified.

The names of those who have been identified are, Dayanis Morales Stone, Naely Carrillo Rodriguez, Aylen Moreira Guimarais and MFLT, 12 years old. The work to identify the six bodies that still remain in the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of the municipality of Tonalá, on the coast of Chiapas, has not ended.

In total, 27 Cubans were traveling illegally, aboard a cargo truck, which overturned due to excessive speed. 17 more people were injured in the incident.

This day, a Civil Protection air ambulance transported a child who remained hospitalized in the Tonalá Hospital, to a hospital in Tuxtla, to receive specialized care.

The 12-year-old boy’s health condition was considered serious, requiring care in a highly specialized hospital.

The government of Chiapas reported that the Cubans will be given all the attention necessary for their recovery. Another girl remains in Tonalá who was injured in the accident of the three-ton Ford truck, when it was traveling on federal highway 200, near the municipality of Pijijiapan.

Danelis Talavera Sanchez, Maylen Melissa Aliaga Tamayo, Yaritza Allen Cuit, Melissa Guiarte Serrano, Eylisa Mauro Chavez Prieto, Sonia Tamayo Rosales, Daykenia Rodriguez, Diana Iris Lozano Mauleon, Armando Cardenas Cespedes, Felix Arreaga Suarez and Roo remain hospitalized at the Pijijiapan hospital selis Mandarabe Curtain.

As well as the minors Ariany Nolasco Moreyda de la Caridad, 7 years old; Eliani Dueña Carillo, 6 years old; Alejandro Adrián Velasco, 12 years old; and Yorlayne Valverde Pastol. 17 years old.

