No less than a year and ten months have passed since Microsoft announced that it was going to buy Activision Blizzard, valued at $68.7 billion. Unlike his lightning-fast and successful purchase of Bethesda a few months earlier, This purchase has been anything but smooth.: Two antitrust regulators, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), have scrutinized the terms of the deal for months.

Finally, Microsoft has managed to get the agreement approved by the latter, the great obstacle that remained before the purchase. ‘The Verge’, which a week ago already announced that the CMA resolution was close to a favorable ruling for Microsoft, is the one that has also announced its confirmation.

The nuance that has led to the achievement of the agreement is in the sale of the rights to cloud gaming from Activision Blizzard to Ubisoft. The French company will have the rights to cloud gaming in perpetuity to be published in the next 15 years. That is, and this is what prevents the “monopoly” that the CMA wanted to avoid, Microsoft will not be able to exclusively launch Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, but rather they will be able to be launched on other cloud gaming platforms.

Meanwhile, all the actors involved congratulate themselves on the final agreement: Brad Smith, vice president of the company, speaks of a purchase that “will benefit players and the industry around the world.” And the CMA itself states that “we have ensured that Microsoft cannot have a stranglehold on this important and rapidly developing market. We are the only competition agency globally to have achieved this result.”

This last obstacle has been overcome, and although there are administrative processes still pending (such as an EU investigation to ensure that everything was in order, but that it did not lift any restrictions on the purchase), Microsoft has free rein to definitively close the purchase. We will possibly see an official statement from the company in the coming days and at a practical level we will notice the effects in the coming months.

Images: Microsoft | Activision Blizzard

