The creative director of Remedy talks about a project that he would like to carry out, although his work is piling up after the launch of Alan Wake 2.

When we thought that the casting best game of 2023 was already closed, Alan Wake 2 has hit the table. Alan and Saga Anderson’s horror adventure is capable of holding up to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate III, Starfield or Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Players are delighted with Remedy’s survival horror, one of the biggest hits of the year that even improves on the original… which was already a masterpiece of the genre.

Alan Wake 2 is the game that Remedy had been wanting to make for years, even when they worked on Quantum Break and Control. And, as such, it is part of your Connected Universe.

What will be next? Sam Lakecreative director of the studio (and one of the main characters of Alan Wake 2), has opened up in an interview with CQ Magazine.

The surprising thing is that Sam is already clear what will be your next game, which is based on a dark idea that has been “in the making” for years. Will it become a reality?

Sam Lake talks about his ”dream game”

Projects are piling up for Sam Lake and his team at Remedy. They just launched Alan Wake 2a titanic survival horror that will receive free content updates and two expansions, about which we already know a little more.

But the thing doesn’t end there. Remedy also prepares the sequel to Control, as well as a multiplayer spin-off (called Condor). And that’s not to mention the remakes de Max Payne y Max Payne 2.

Even Sam Lake works in an online multiplayer game (which is unrelated to its most iconic IPs), codenamed Vanguard.

In the aforementioned interview, Sam Lake is asked about his career and wishes for the future. The iconic developer went a step further, and he said the following:

”Would I ever do anything else? Yes. I’m still thinking I’ll do it. There will come a time when I will retire. It’s just… all of this has been very attractive. There are other stories I would like to tell. One like a gothic, dark, crazy, big-budget fantasy, which I haven’t used at all yet…”

From the description, we can deduce that it is a game inspired (or even based) on the mythology of HP Lovecraft. Something like The Sinking City or Call of Cthulhu orchestrated by Sam Lake.

We find the idea fascinating. And, furthermore, it highlights that this hypothetical game would be open worldsomething that they have already presented to us (in dribs and drabs) with Control and Alan Wake 2.

”In some ways, I feel like Control was a successful step in that direction. “I mean, it was kind of a semi-open world design, which we’re doing now in Alan Wake 2. The future will show how far we’d like to go in that direction with future games.”

At 53 years old (in March he will turn 54), it seems that Sam Lake still has time left, and will be able to give shape to the fascinating story he has presented to us.

Would you like to see this gothic fantasy horror story by Sam Lake? Surely so, and perhaps it could be the next Remedy game…if there is any gap between so many projects. For now, it’s time to continue enjoying Alan Wake 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.