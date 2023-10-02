Selebtek.suara.com – Bang Madun’s Nyak Kopsah food stall is in the spotlight amidst the feud between Codeblu and Farida Nurhan.

Even though it received a bad rating from Codeblu, in fact the Nyak Kopsah stall is getting busier.

“Thank God it’s busy, it’s getting busier. It’s really a blessing,” said Bang Madun, quoted from the Intense Investigation YouTube account on Monday (2/10/2023).

Bang Madun did not deny that many people came to visit him because they applauded his attitude in choosing to apologize and make peace with Codeblu.

“Many people who are nobodies come to our house wanting to stay in touch, because many say they respect Bang Madun because he apologized first,” said Bang Madun.

In fact, Bang Madun admitted that he received help from a businessman to renovate his shop. However, he was reluctant to reveal who the benefactor was

“People have come to the house twice. But we’re still keeping it a secret,” explained Bang Madun.

Bang Madiun said the businessman sincerely helped him without expecting anything in return. He suspected that the businessman felt sorry for seeing him being bullied due to bad judgment from Aa Juju and Codeblu.

“He saw that we were being bullied, he felt sorry for us, there’s no solution, that’s all, ‘Bang Madun, build your business’, but we didn’t ask, maybe Allah has a plan,” he concluded.

