The hostage-taking action at the post office shocked Japanese citizens. Photo/X/CNA

TOKYO – A suspected gunman in Saitama prefecture, Japan, took an unknown number of people hostage inside a post office.

The man is believed to have fled to a post office in the town of Warabi and barricaded himself there, after shooting at a hospital in the nearby town of Toda.

Local authorities have urged residents to be careful and cooperate with police.

“There were reports that several people were injured,” Toda City said in a statement on X, adding that the incident started at around 13.10 local time, reported CNA.

The man is described as being in his 40s or 50s and about 1.6 meters tall. He fled the scene on a motorbike and was wearing a black jacket and trousers, as well as a motorbike helmet.

Public broadcaster NHK said police were alerted to sounds resembling gunshots at Toda Central General Hospital.

The news agency quoted police as saying that two men – one in his 40s and another in his 60s – were injured but added that both were in stable condition.

At 2:15 p.m., the man was “hiding” at the post office, the Warabi municipality said on its website.

“For your safety, we ask that you evacuate the area near the scene, and follow the instructions given by the police officers at the scene,” the city of Warabi said in a separate statement.

In a subsequent post, the town of Warabi described the situation as “an incident of a person fleeing with a deadly weapon”.

