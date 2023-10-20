Suara.com – Prabowo Subianto has already named one vice presidential candidate. This was confirmed by PAN General Chair Zulkifli Hasan after a meeting with a number of general chairmen of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) party.

“Pak Prabowo already has his pockets, he already has them,” said Zulhas at his official residence, Jalan Widya Chandra IV/16, South Jakarta, Friday (20/10/2023).

Zulhas emphasized that there is only one name in Prabowo’s pocket.

“One time, two in one’s pocket. It’ll be in Mr Prabowo’s pocket later,” said Zulhas.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the name in Prabowo’s pocket was Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Zulhas neither confirmed nor denied it.

“Yes, we don’t want to lead. I can’t lead, thank you,” he said.

As previously reported, the General Chair of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) gave the media crew a big smile after he left Zulkifli Hasan’s official residence on Jalan Widya Chandra IV/16, South Jakarta on Friday evening.

Based on Suara.com monitoring, AHY left the official residence after holding a meeting for about 50 minutes with Zulhas, Prabowo Subianto and Bahlil Lahadalia. AHY himself left at 21.30.

AHY, who opened the car window, only smiled at the reporters. Likewise with the Secretary General of the Democratic Party, Teuku Riefky Harsya, who sat next to AHY.

AHY didn’t say much in response to various questions. He simply thanked the media crew.

“Thank you,” said AHY.

Previously, Bahlil Lahadalia came out first. Similar to AHY, Bahlil did not comment much on his presence at Zulhas’ official residence.

Prabowo’s car leaves

Meanwhile, behind the car AHY was traveling in, Prabowo’s white Toyoa Alphard was also following. Prabowo also left Zulhas’ official residence at the same time as AHY left.

In total, Prabowo held a meeting at Zulhas’ residence for more than an hour and a half. Starting from arrival at 19.54 until leaving at 21.30.

In contrast to AHY who greeted the media by opening the car window, Prabowo did the opposite. The window of the car with plate B 108 PSD is tightly closed.

Coalition Meeting?

Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) also visited Zulkifli Hasan’s official residence on Jalan Widya Chandra IV/16. AHY’s arrival followed that of Prabowo Subianto, whose car had already been parked.

Suara.com monitoring at the location, AHY accompanied by the Secretary General of the Democratic Party Teuku Riefky Harsya arrived at 20.41 WIB. It appears they arrived in two cars. Riefky was seen walking towards the entrance gate of the official residence when the Mercedes car had the plate B1008 IR.

Riefky had time to greet the reporter when the media called his name just before entering the gate of Zulhas residence.

Meanwhile, AHY was seen only opening the car door when the gate was already closed tightly. AHY was seen walking towards the entrance, where PAN Secretary General Eddy Soeparno was there to greet him.

Later, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia was also present. He was seen getting out of the Lexus B 1965 RFO at 21.05 WIB. Bahlil then immediately entered. Previously, it was rumored that Bahlil was among the leaders of Prabowo’s winning team.

Not long after, 3 minutes later, the Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, was also present.