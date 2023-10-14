In a recent magazine, Kevin Feige talks about the mysterious 15 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, admitting: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would have the impact it did.”

A decade and a half of masked heroes, charismatic villains and interconnected plots that weave an epic saga on the big screen and now on television. This is what Marvel Studios has accomplished in their amazing 15-year journey. But who could have predicted that a man behind the scenes, Kevin Feige, would be at the helm of this film empire? In an exclusive interview with Variety, Feige shares his thoughts on this incredible journey.

October 16 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Co., and on this milestone, Variety sat down with the man who has been at the helm of the House of Mouse’s most profitable acquisition since the beginning: the president of Marvel Studios , Kevin Feige.

Success beyond the box office

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is, without a doubt, the most successful film (and now television) franchise in history. With fifteen years of history, 31 films, 25 television shows, and nearly $30 billion in revenue, Feige remains excited about bringing the heroes and villains of Marvel comics to the big screen.

Feige reveals, with a hint of emotion, “I feel so lucky to have this job. Every time we do a costume fitting and see the actors transform for the first time, there is always a moment of awe. “It’s amazing to take these characters and bring them to life on screen.”

The power of experiences in cinema

Feige also shares his personal experiences in film, mentioning Marvel Studios’ tradition of attending public screenings of films with the cast, producers and directors. He especially remembers being present for the audience’s reactions during Avengers: Endgame.

“We’ve had a tradition at Marvel Studios that began with the first Iron Man. At every premiere, the cast, producers, director and I attend a screening of the film on opening night and watch it with the fans. Feeling the emotion in the cinema, hearing the applause or sighs of the audience, always reminds us what these films and characters mean to fans. Being there on the opening night of Avengers: Endgame, listening to the crowd, is something I will never forget. Also, the response we received after the release of Black Panther. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would have the impact it did.”

A promising future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Although the MCU is still very lucrative, the films don’t gross as much at the box office as they used to, and many fans feel that there has been a notable decline in quality over the years.

But even if this were something Feige would one day acknowledge, it’s clear that he feels there’s still a lot to discover in the MCU. “The great thing about Marvel is the number of wonderful and interesting characters we have in the comics, they’ve been at it for 85 years. Even after 32 films, I feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface.”

The future of the UCM on the big screen

What’s next on the horizon for the MCU on the big screen is the Nia DaCosta-directed Captain Marvel sequel, titled The Marvels, which is scheduled for release on November 10. Long-term box office forecasts point to a disappointing opening weekend in the United States.

Kevin Feige, the architect behind the unprecedented success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, remains passionate about his work and excited for what the future holds. As the MCU continues to expand and explore new territories, fans can expect the magic of Marvel to continue to captivate them on the big screen and beyond.