The CEO of Marvel Studios ignores “superhero movie fatigue” and promises to continue exploring comics.

Although fatigue with Marvel productions, especially, is increasingly evident, since the company’s productions no longer become major cinematographic events, like the premiere of its series, The company’s CEO, Kevin Feige, is only able to look ahead and continues to promise content in spurts.

Well, in a recent interview by Variety, the CEO of Marvel Studios has assured that there is still a lot to “scratch” from the comics in order to continue creating audiovisual content. “The greatness of Marvel lies in the many wonderful characters we have in the comics and have been in development for 85 years,” says Feige.

“Even after making 32 films, we still feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface“, acknowledged the CEO of the studios who admits that he still has the capacity to be amazed when he sees for the first time an actor turned into the superhero he is going to play either in a film or in a company series.

“I still feel very lucky to have gotten this job. With every costume fitting where I see an actor transform for the first time, I can’t help but sigh in amazement. It’s amazing to be able to take these characters and bring them to life on the screen.“acknowledged the director of Marvel Studios.

The uncertain future of the Marvel universe

Although Kevin Feige seems very optimistic in the interview, the truth is that the studio is still sitting around waiting for the big coming storm to hit themit could be that the actor they once chose to become the big villain of Phase 5 of the UCM, Jonathan Majors as Kang, may not be able to fulfill his contract.

Well, after an incident that occurred with his partner, Majors is going to be tried for sexist violence in New York, and from the result of this trial, Kevin Feie’s company will have to decide what to do with Kang or with on Phase 5.