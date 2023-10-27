loading…

Israel prepares to launch a land invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that its military was expanding its ground operations into Gaza.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF military spokesman, said the airstrikes targeted Hamas tunnels and other targets.

“In addition to the attacks we have carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activities tonight,” he said, reported by Fox News. “The IDF acted with great force… to achieve war objectives.”

Sources told Fox News that the mobile communications system in Gaza has completely collapsed, making communication for civilians nearly impossible. A Palestinian telecommunications provider told the Associated Press that internet service in the Gaza Strip was cut due to Israeli bombardment.

In recent days, Israel has carried out a brief ground offensive with troops and tanks to pave the way for a full-scale invasion against Hamas members. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters on Friday that the question was not whether Israel would carry out a ground operation to eliminate Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces previously said Hamas terrorist targets were attacked by ground troops, fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours. No injuries were reported by the Israeli military and troops quickly left the area.

Targets attacked by the IDF included anti-tank missile launch sites, command and control centers, and Hamas operatives, according to the military.

The brief ground assault on Thursday evening largely impacted the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip marking the second consecutive night of such operations ahead of the impending invasion.

(ahm)