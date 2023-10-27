Il 2023 is preparing to become thehottest year in historyeven beating 2016. The combination of global warming and the meteorological phenomenon The boy they have caused endless heat waves in different areas of the planet and extreme weather events. Africa has also had to face several dramatic episodes, the most serious of which remains the disastrous flood that occurred in Libyafueled by “medicane,” which killed more than 11,300 people in September.

The catastrophe in #Libya has been amplified and made 50 times more likely by the climate crisis: analysis by @WWAttribution https://t.co/pxrlulG5Nd — IconaClima (@iconaclima) September 21, 2023

This news had great relevance globally, but there have been many other deadly extreme events in Africa that have not made international headlines.

Carbon Brief has examined disaster data, humanitarian reports and local news stories to create a fuller picture of the scale of extreme climate impacts in Africa in 2023 and a worrying picture emerges.

The survey shows that so far at least 15,700 people were killed in extreme climate disasters in Africa in 2023. Another 34 million people were affected by extreme events.

More than 3,000 people have been killed by flash floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda in May. Scientists have been unable to assess the role of climate change in the disaster due to the lack of functioning weather stations recording data in the region.

At least 860 people were killed by floods and landslides in February during the tropical cyclone Freddythe longest ever recorded, which affected Madagascar, Mozambique, Mauritius, Malawi, Réunion and Zimbabwe.

More than 29 million people continue to face conditions Drought incessant in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Djibouti, Mauritania and Niger.

Extreme weather events: the hottest night ever in Africa in 2023

Southern African countries have been hit by awinter heat wave lasting months, leaving many areas facing summer-like conditions for an entire year. In August, southern Africa found itself experiencing temperatures close to 40°C in Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique.

The north of the continent recorded record temperatures during a wave of extreme summer heat which hit each of Earth’s seven continents in July. During this heat wave, Algeria reached 48°C, while Morocco reached peaks of 47.5°C. Adrar, Algeria, also recorded Africa’s warmest night, when night temperatures did not drop below 39.6°C.

Carbon Brief’s analysis also shows that Africa has the lowest density of weather stations of any continent, making it difficult to know to what extent extreme weather events occur and how these may change due to climate change . A Kenyan climate scientist describes this data as “extremely worrying”.