GAZA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is not interested in waging war on the northern front. He said that if Lebanese Hezbollah restrained itself, Israel would maintain the situation along the border as it was.

Sporadic gunfire on the Israel-Lebanon border over the past week has raised concerns that fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza could escalate into a wider conflict.

On Sunday afternoon, sirens sounded across northern Israel, sending residents running for cover, and the military said it intercepted five of nine rockets fired from Lebanon. They then responded with artillery fire at the area where the rocket was launched.

“We are not interested in war in the northern region. “We don’t want to make the situation worse,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reported by Reuters.

“If Hezbollah chooses the path of war, then they will suffer very heavy consequences. Very heavy. But if Hezbollah restrains itself, we will respect that and keep the situation as it is,” said Gallant, noting that there had been exchanges of fire on the border. .

Earlier, top American officials warned that war between Israel and the Hamas group could escalate, as American warships headed for the area amid escalating clashes on the country’s northern border with Lebanon.

Israel has launched a vicious bombing campaign in Gaza in retaliation for an unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas eight days ago that killed some 1,300 Israelis, most of them civilians.

Gaza authorities say more than 2,670 people have died there, a quarter of them children. The death toll is expected to rise as Israel prepares for a ground offensive into the small, densely populated enclave that could begin in the next few days.

The conflict has caused tensions to rise.