Young people are prohibited from praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for fear of resistance. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli security forces banned young Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, requiring them to pray outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel only lets in a few thousand elderly pilgrims with strict restrictions.

What is being done by Israel as a form of their concern because they are afraid of Jerusalem as a front for struggle and resistance following tensions in Gaza. Moreover, Israel also deployed thousands of troops in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area.

The responsible authority, the Jerusalem Department of Islamic Endowments, said 5,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at the holy site. That compares with an average of about 50,000 before Hamas fighters’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

A large number of Israeli police stand guard around Al-Aqsa on a hill known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit or Temple Mount and to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif or The Noble Sanctuary.

Muslims consider the site to be the third holiest site in Islam.

Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it along with all of East Jerusalem and the bordering West Bank in a move not recognized internationally.

