Israel’s invasion of Gaza was not to control Gaza because they were afraid of Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan claims Israel has “no interest” in occupying Gaza but will do “whatever it takes” to eliminate Hamas. This is allegedly because Israel is afraid of Hamas fighters.

His remarks came after US President Joe Biden warned Israel against occupying the coastal region as Israel signaled it was preparing a land invasion amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

“We are not interested in occupying Gaza or remaining in Gaza, but because we are fighting for our survival and the only way, as defined by the president (Biden) himself is to eliminate Hamas, then we must do whatever is necessary to achieve that goal. obliterating their capabilities,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” broadcast on Sunday, Biden said that occupying Gaza was a “big mistake” for Israel. responding to Hamas attacks that left 1,400 people dead.

Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the US, told CNN on Sunday that Israel does not intend to occupy Gaza after the conflict ends.

“We have no desire to occupy or re-occupy Gaza. “We have no desire to regulate the lives of more than 2 million Palestinians,” Herzog said.

Meanwhile, Biden called for the protection of civilians as the US works to reduce food, water and gas shortages.

Erdan said water had been turned back on in southern Gaza, but he did not say whether power had been turned on for desalination.

