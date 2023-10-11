Saving is a word that sometimes the little ones do not understand and the importance of this must be explained the biggest, as well as They must be taught the habit of doing itHowever, sometimes it is complicated and that is why there is an Afore for children.

This Afore is nothing more and nothing less than an extension to the Afore of the mother or fatheror both if they both work and in it, according to the magazine condusef, minors will be able to make voluntary contributions that will generate returns over time until you turn 18.

This savings medium has the advantage that the child will be investing and generating long-term profits and then when you start your working life the resources accumulated in your AFORE NIÑOS account will be transferred to an individual account and will continue to increase.

It should be noted that you can open more than one savings account for minors, that is, if a family has two or three children, mom or dad can open an Afore for each child.

How to open an account?

Whoever responds as the legal representative of the minor must access to afore web and select the option of Registration and Consultation of MinorsOnce in that section, you will be asked for the minor’s birth certificate and official identification of one of the parents. The money deposited will be invested in a voluntary savings subaccount.

Besides, The savings can be from $1 to $50 pesos at the window, via direct debit, or in a convenience store, this was announced by the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (CONSAR).

