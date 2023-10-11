loading…

Afghanistan has been rocked by another devastating earthquake. Photo/Illustration

KABUL – Earthquake magnitude 6.3 hit Afghanistan west, just days after a series of deadly earthquakes killed more than 2,400 people.

A powerful earthquake struck an area near Herat, the capital of Herat province, on Wednesday (11/10/2023) early morning local time.

There is little information about the earthquake’s direct impact.

The Herat governor’s office said there were “major losses” in districts near areas leveled by the previous quake.

The Associated Press, citing Information Ministry spokesman Abdul Wahid Rayan, reported that at least 80 people were injured and landslides blocked the main Herat-Torghundi highway as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The AP reported the quake also leveled 700 homes in the village of Chahak, which was untouched by Saturday’s quake and subsequent aftershocks.

This latest earthquake occurred when Afghans were still recovering from the 6.3 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that occurred in the region last Saturday.

According to Taliban officials, at least 2,445 people were killed and thousands injured in the country’s worst earthquake in recent years.

Rescue workers and volunteers have been working around the clock to try to dig survivors and bodies from the rubble of razed villages since the weekend.

Aid efforts have been hampered by poor infrastructure in the impoverished country after decades of war and declining foreign aid.

