The Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) countries held a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine to emphasize their support. Photo/Sky News

KIEV – The ministers of the countries European Union (UE) gathered in the Capital Ukraine , Kiev, for their first meeting outside the bloc. This was done to emphasize their support after pro-Russian candidates won elections in Slovakia and the United States (US) Congress did not include Ukraine war aid in their spending bill.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell called the Kiev meeting a historic first, but it came at an inopportune time for the Western alliance backing Kiev.

In a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Borrell said the EU remained united in its support for Ukraine. He has proposed an EU spending package for Kiev of up to 5 billion euros for 2024 which he hopes will be approved.

Meanwhile, Kuleba said this would help Ukraine and the European Union to gain more clarity regarding the legal aspects of transferring Russian assets frozen in the West to help fund Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

He also dismissed any shocks to Ukraine, particularly the prospect that a vote in the US Congress halting aid to Ukraine in an emergency bill to avert a government shutdown, represented a larger policy shift.

“We do not feel that US support has been destroyed… because America understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine,” Kuleba said as quoted by Reuters, Monday (2/10/2023).

Regarding former pro-Russian Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s victory in the election, Kuleba said it was “too early to judge” the impact on politics there, and stressed that the new leader still had to form a coalition.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for efforts to prepare Ukraine for the coming winter, including through air defense and ensuring energy supplies, after Russia bombed Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last year.