Suara.com – The following is the 2023/2024 AFC Cup standings in the ASEAN zone after two Indonesian representatives, PSM Makassar and Bali United played on matchday 3 in the middle of this week.

PSM Makassar, who were the target of the first two matchdays, finally broke their eggs and won their first win and managed to move up the rankings. Meanwhile, Bali United had to go down in ranking after being slaughtered.

PSM Makassar competed against the visiting team from Singapore, Hougang United on Wednesday (25/10/2023) at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Bali. PSM managed to beat Hougang with a final score of 3-1.

PSM achieved their first victory in the 2023/2024 AFC Cup under the guidance of Bernardo Tavares. Previously, they suffered two consecutive defeats which put them at the bottom of Group H after conceding eight times without ever scoring a goal.

However, after beating Hougang, PSM managed to move up one place to third in Group H standings thanks to the three points they achieved.

PSM is three points behind Sabah FC and Hai Phong who are in second and first place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Bali United as the visiting team was beaten by hosts Central Coast Mariners in the third Group G matchday match in Australia, Thursday (26/10/2023) this afternoon.

Bali United had to accept a crushing 3-6 defeat from last season’s Australian League runners-up.

This defeat resulted in Bali United dropping from the top of Group G. The team managed by Stefano Cugurra is now in third place with four points.

Central Coast Mariners meanwhile are in first place in Group G with six points, while Terengganu FC are in second place with five points.

2023/2024 AFC Cup Provisional Standings:

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam