Safety, listening and attention to the patient but also knowing how to say no, for the benefit of a more conservative and harmonious approach. These are the pillars for an ethical dimension of aesthetic medicine contained in the consensus paper ‘The aesthetic medicine: international dialogue on the relationship between medicine, beauty and ethics’, presented today in Milan, and born from the meeting of international experts in aesthetic medicine , with the support of Ibsa Derma. The scientific board – explains a note – discussed the concept of modern beauty and the ethical aspects of aesthetic medicine for a clearer definition of the opportunities and limits of intervention.

A survey carried out by Doxa Pharma, on behalf of Ibsa – on the occasion of the Imcas 2023 congress, the most important international event dedicated to surgery and aesthetic medicine, on a sample of 90 professionals from all over the world – highlights that 74% of specialists in aesthetic medicine believe that ethics is a reality closely related to safety (71%) and attention to the patient’s well-being (63%), respect for the harmonies of forms (61%), uniqueness and patient authenticity (59%) and gaining patient trust (54%). The ethical approach to aesthetic medicine is expressed in the ability to take care of patients (27%), in listening carefully to their needs (19%), in the ability to say ‘no’ (18%), in empathy ( 17%) and in honest communication of the real possibilities and limitations of treatments (16%).

“This document – declares Editta Buttura da Prato, specialist in Maxillofacial Surgery in Verona – the result of close collaboration between national and international experts, is very important because it reflects the changes that aesthetic medicine is experiencing in recent years, moving from an interventionist approach to an increasingly conservative, balanced and harmonious one. It is clear – he continues – that ethics is something that each of us has within ourselves, but it must also be nourished with experience, with studies, with a psychological vision of the patient who must be educated to enhance his aesthetic appearance and not to distort it. The key word is personalization of treatments, guaranteeing the sustainability of the process over time.”

In accordance with what is currently foreseen in aesthetic medicine, for 80% of the doctors interviewed, attention to respect for authentic beauty is an important factor and, for 60% this element is defined as the result of the proportions and peculiar harmonies of each individual. Not only. More than half say they often refuse patients’ requests if they are inappropriate: more than 80% of specialists say they do not feel obliged to treat a patient if the request appears unethical to them.

“Aesthetic medicine – observes Antonello Tateo, head of the Plastic Surgery operational unit at the Italian Auxological Institute, Milan – can lead to improvements and rejuvenation, but the final result is always influenced by the initial condition of the patient. Unfortunately, very often the individual will or the wanting to follow global beauty trends leads the patient to want to achieve unrealistic aesthetic forms, totally ignoring a specific morphological analysis of the subject. For this reason – he adds – it is essential that patients are informed and educated on the therapeutic paths to be undertaken and, in case, led in another direction to obtain the best results”.

Digital platforms – we read in the note – are increasingly becoming the reference for research and inspiration on aesthetic medicine. Also in the survey, 44% of the doctors interviewed confirm, in fact, the significant impact of social media on the perception that patients have of themselves; furthermore, for 79%, there is a high risk that the profession could lose its scientific rigor , since aesthetic medicine could be mistakenly considered as a mere ‘aesthetic game’ rather than an application of medical sciences.

“The majority of aesthetic medicine specialists – underlines Andrea Margara, specialist in reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery, Italian national secretary of Ispas – today try to work according to ‘science and conscience’, which is why many doctors – Italian and foreign – do not they no longer want to satisfy exaggerated requests and, when they receive them, they take a step back. As in every area of ​​medicine – he continues – the first rule is not to harm patients, to improve their quality of life, well-being and health. We must therefore define the limit within which we cannot go: distorting, in fact, is not the right way to practice aesthetic medicine. For this reason – he clarifies – it would be important as well as desirable to establish common rules, draw up a code of ethics and create real recommendations, because this would first of all mean respect for the patient and for medicine, a concept that should be the same for all and at the basis of our profession”.

Precisely so that these recommendations are put into practice and at the service of experts in the sector through the tool of training – concludes the note – the main scientific companies operating in the field of aesthetic medicine, such as Sime and Agora – are called to deal with the constant improvement of the skills of professionals by raising awareness of the importance of high safety standards and promoting good clinical practice, in order to counteract the commercial drift of aesthetic medicine to the detriment of patients.