Gas boilers have their days numbered. Europe wants us to use heat pumps. In Spain there are still very few homes that use them, less than 10%. Although, its arrival seems inevitable.

Here we explain how heat pumps work and what aspects must be taken into account. A review of these air conditioning systems that work from air and water and are considerably more efficient and ecological than gas boilers.

In this house the laws of thermodynamics are fulfilled. Heat pumps work using aerothermal energy. It is based on capturing the energy that exists in the air itself or in the water. The system captures that heat from the air and moves it inside to be used as heating. And it also works the other way around, to be used as an air conditioner.

There are two types of heat pumps. Air-air or air-water. The difference between them is that the water ones also serve to heat this water circuit. Regardless, they are ecological systems as they do not depend on external gases for their operation. They only require electrical energy and compared to other heating systems, they consume little.

Simple installation and minimal maintenance. Placing a heat pump at home is easy, since there is no need to look at smoke outlets or special arrangements for fuel. Simply consult your installation with the Community of Owners.

Another advantage of heat pumps is that their maintenance is very low. They are quite comfortable, silent and use only electricity, so it is possible to have them in houses where there is no gas installation.

As a general rule, it is considered that the heat pump has a useful life of about 25 years, its most delicate component being the compressor.

How efficient it is. It depends on each area, but the energy efficiency of aerothermal energy is very high. While gas boilers have at most 100% due to gas condensation, with aerothermal energy it can reach up to 400% in more or less warm climates. That is, for every kWh used, between 3 and 4 kWh can be generated.

And the problem? The debate with heat pumps is similar to that of solar panels. The main disadvantage of installing a heat pump is the initial cost. The economical models cost around 1,000 euros, while the highest range for single-family homes can cost over 10,000 euros.

Although, as is usual in this type of installations, there are multiple aids and subsidies to facilitate its installation. Even so, for a three-bedroom apartment of about 80 square meters, the total cost can rise to over 8,000 euros, tripling if the system is geothermal.

The size. They are big. Some models can be like a large refrigerator. This is not so much of a problem for large houses or apartments, but it can be something that puts off many people from smaller homes.

Without forgetting the power. For a room of about 25 or 30 square meters, a minimum of about 3.5 kW is required. This implies that a heat pump of at least 5 kW is required for an apartment. This alone covers a lot of power, so you usually have to consider increasing the power contracted at home.

As we can see, they are very energy-efficient and interesting systems, but whose installation for the moment remains a significant enough handicap to plan everything in detail.

