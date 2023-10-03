The airline Aeroméxico announced that starting next year Guadalajara will connect with two new destinations in the United States: Detroit and Atlanta.

In a statement, the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat said that Both destinations will boost tourism activity and increase Jalisco’s capacity to strengthen its commercial and business activity. with its main business partner.

“The Guadalajara airport has registered a notable increase in the number of passengers it receives. As of August, it received 5 million 820 thousand passengers, 20% more passengers than in the same period of 2022.”

“These two new routes, Atlanta and Detroit, represent key international connectivity destinations that place Guadalajara in a privileged location and will allow us to continue projecting passenger growth for 2024”said Vanessa Pérez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism. The new direct flights will be operated under the Aeroméxico-Delta agreement, which will expand its operations between Mexico-United States starting in 2024 and will offer the Guadalajara-Atlanta and Guadalajara-Detroit routes..

These new connections are very relevant for Jaliscofor its economic development and the promotion of nearshoring.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is the busiest in the world, in 2022 93.7 million passengers traveled through it; It represents the largest connection center in the country, with a large number of domestic flights and destinations, as well as international and intercontinental ones. It is the Delta Airlines hub.

Meanwhile, Detroit International Airport is the busiest airport in Michigan and one of the largest hubs in the United States.

“Our alliance with Aeroméxico consists of bringing the world closer to the great Guadalajara and vice versa, we started with the direct flight to Madrid and now through Atlanta and Detroit with 360 seats we will be closer than ever. You will soon be hearing about the promotional actions between Aeroméxico, the Secretary of Tourism of the State of Jalisco and the Guadalajara Tourism Trust,” highlighted Gustavo Staufert, Director of the Guadalajara Visitors and Convention Bureau.

The State Government, through the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat, reaffirms its commitment to strengthening air connectivity in the region, thus consolidating its position as one of the most important tourist destinations in Mexico.

