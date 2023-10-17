Mexico’s flag airline announced that during the summer of 2024 its operations to Europe will increase considerably. Among these increases there will be six additional frequencies to Madrid and three more to Paris, departing from the country’s capital.

The main intention of these increases is to meet the high demand for flights in the summer season next year due to the activities of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Aeroméxico will be connecting with Madrid from Mexico City through 20 flights a week, as well as leaving from Monterrey and Guadalajara with seven frequencies a week, so there will be a total of 34 weekly flights to the Spanish capital, which means an increase of 22 percent compared to the summer of this year.

On the route from Mexico City to Paris, the new flights will represent a growth of 34 percent, with a total of 10 operations per week.

Get ready to take off towards an extraordinary summer with Aeroméxico! ✈️ Our increase in frequencies starting in 2024 will offer you more options to connect with this continent in such a special season, with 6 new weekly frequencies to Madrid and 3 more to Paris. pic.twitter.com/ZHLku48I8o — Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico)

October 16, 2023

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions