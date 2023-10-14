The first operational steam engines were created in the 18th century. Steam trains and ships were essential to the beginning of the Industrial Age. But long before, In the 1st century, 2,000 years ago, Heron of Alexandria invented the first steam engine in history, the mysterious Aeolipyle..

Heron of Alexandria is considered the Leonardo da Vinci of Antiquity. In addition to the Aeolipile, he invented the windmill, and even the predecessor of the syringe. Plus, he created the first coin-operated vending machine…2,000 years ago!:

Heron of Alexandria was also an important mathematician who left for posterity Heron’s Formulaused to calculate the area of ​​a triangle using its sides.

This brilliant engineer and mathematician lived in Alexandria, a Greek province of Egypt that was in the power of the Romans in the 1st century.

Eolipila, the first steam engine

Heron of Alexandria invented the Aeolipila, around the 1st century, about 2,000 years ago.. It is a kind of closed cauldron, filled with water, which is heated with a bonfire. You can see it in the opening photo of the news.

The hot water generates steam, which rises through tubes to a sphere. Two or three tubes protrude from it, bent in such a way that the steam coming out through them makes the sphere rotate at a high speed, more than 1,000 revolutions per minute (rpm).

There are many variants, but in this video you can see a recreation of Heron of Alexandria’s Aeolipile in operation, in miniature:

The use that Heron gave it, 2,000 years ago, is a mysterybecause he did not leave any writing.

Es the first steam engine in history, but as a machine, it is not very useful. It spins too fast and is not designed to take advantage of the steam it expels, or the rotation force it generates.

In fact, many engineers claim that more than a steam engine, It is the first representation of the operation of a rocket.

The most logical explanation is that Heron simply used her as a machine to entertain or amaze people., or to other scholars. In fact, in the 16th century the scientists of the time recovered this curious invention to carry out exhibitions and fairs.

