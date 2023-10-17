Now that autumn has decided to make an appearance, AEMET has taken the opportunity to put in black and white what awaits us in the coming months. And yes, El Niño is beginning to show its effects: for now we only have seasonal forecasts (that is, nothing is certain), but the signs seem clear. Let’s see it.

Very hot heat. It can’t surprise anyone. We come from the warmest first fortnight of October in history in Spain. And it is at an unusual level: its average temperature was 4.8 ºC higher than normal and 1.5 ºC higher than the warmest fortnight so far, that of 2017.

What does that mean? Well, for AEMET, it is likely that it is the most anomalous episode of high temperatures since there are records. Of course, in a year in which we have seen 31 records for warm days and none for cold days, it is quite remarkable. “Normal” is about five heat records and another five cold records in a full year. 2023 is not a normal year.

And it’s going to get worse. According to seasonal predictions, it seems that “2023 will also end with higher than normal temperatures.” We expect that the average temperature “will be in the warm tertile throughout Spain, with greater probability in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.” In this way, there are many ballots that 2023 will be one of the warmest years in the series, if not the most. Just what we would expect with El Niño.

And the rain? If we remember what we said months ago, El Niño has an indefinite effect on our country. Being so far from the Pacific, everything is more moderate and gentle. However, if we look at the trends, we will see that along with the heat, more precipitation is expected in autumn and less precipitation at the end of winter-spring.

And that, a priori, also appears in seasonal predictions. According to the AEMET models, “there is a greater probability that the accumulated precipitation will be in the humid tertile (more pronounced on the Atlantic slope) in [casi] all of Spain”. The European model, in fact, seems to draw the trend that would fit in with El Niño.

In fact, according to EFE, AEMET expects that between November and February the rains may be “almost 50% more abundant than normal on the peninsula.” It is important to note that in the southeast of the peninsula and the Canary Islands, these positive precipitation anomalies will not be seen. At least, not so clearly. The rains, at best, seem to be normal.

The drought that does not end. Despite everything, it is going to be very difficult to stop the drought. As Rubén Campo, AEMET spokesperson, explained, in order for “the meteorological drought to be overcome in the coming months, there would have to be a very rainy autumn and winter, one of the rainiest in the historical series.” We are not in that scenario at the moment.

It is not strange. In the Guadiana, the Guadalquivir and the southern basin, the longest meteorological drought is being experienced since at least 1961; a drought that can be traced back to almost 2014. This cannot be solved in a couple of months of abundant rains. Unfortunately.

In Xataka | If you have the feeling that this year it is hotter than normal in Spain, we have a graph for you

Imagen | ECMWF