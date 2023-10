An impressive sixth place in the rankings, a guest in Studio Voetbal, a portrait in Voetbal International and even a piece in the Trouw newspaper. Things are currently not going well for trainer René Hake and his Go Ahead Eagles. The celebrated team has stolen the hearts of many football fans in the first months of the season, but if anyone is down to earth, it is Hake. Sparta home is the only thing that matters in Deventer.