Pioli had the team train with the chants of Borussia fans in the background to get them used to the climate of Signal Iduna Park, one of the hottest stadiums in Europe

From our correspondent Francesco Pietrella

3 October – Milanello (va)

It’s Milanello, but for a few minutes it looks like the yellow wall. At least from the outside. After closing the first 15 minutes open to the media, Milan began training with the Borussia Dortmund chants in the background. All to get the team used to what they will find tomorrow at Signal Iduna Park, which has always been a poster child for warm and passionate fans. A suggestive idea, also useful, to make the players understand what the environment will be like tomorrow evening. In one of the most famous stadiums in Europe when it comes to cheering. The chants and the roll of drums can be heard from outside, while Abate’s Primavera is training. The players run, the voices echo. So Pioli chose to let his boys train.

who plays

The formation seems determined: Adli out, Pobega in as midfielder and Reijnders as director. The rest of the eleven is guessable: Maignan in goal, Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw and Theo in defense. Musah right midfielder, Pobega on the left and the Dutchman as playmaker. Leao, Giroud and Pulisic forward.