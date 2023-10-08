Sukabumi.suara.com – Film actor Adinda Thomas is officially Raka Akmal’s wife, they officially got married on Sunday (8/10) today.

The couple is determined to get married after previously carrying out a proposal last May.

The moment of her marriage to Raka was seen through a post on Adinda’s friend Fita Anggriani’s social media.

In the video upload, you can see the moment Raka is carrying out his marriage proposal to marry Adinda Thomas.

“Named Adinda Noviana Sari Nurjannah Thomas bint Thomas Riyadi to you with a dowry in the form of 100 grams of precious metal and cash amounting to IDR 8,104,523 paid in cash,” said the headman in a video uploaded by @fitaanggriani on Instagram quoted on Sunday (8/10).

Raka then loudly and smoothly uttered his sacred promise to officially marry Adinda.

“I accept the marriage and marriage of Adinda Noviana Sari Nurjannah Thomas bint Thomas Riyadi with the dowry in cash,” said Raka Akmal, performing the marriage vows.

Fita was also happy when her friend Adinda finally officially married her lover.

Fita also shared the moment when Adinda and Raka took a photo together showing their marriage certificate.

Apart from that, Fita showed a touching moment when Fita shared her beloved father, Thomas Riyadi.

“Thank God, it’s sold out, one of our friends,” wrote Fita Anggraini.

Adinda was previously proposed to by her lover at Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore and held an official proposal event with her extended family at Taman Kajoe, South Jakarta, on May 7 2023.