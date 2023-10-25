Suara.com – The couple Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka officially registered as Presidential Candidates and Vice Presidential Candidates at the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU), Menteng, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023).

This registration is currently in the public spotlight because Prabowo attracted President Jokowi’s eldest son who is also a PDIP cadre, Gibran.

Regarding this, the Deputy Chair of the PDIP Presidential Election Winning Volunteer Coordination Team (TKRPP), Adian Napitupulu, claimed that he did not question Gibran’s move to defect from the party’s decision.

“For the next 111 days, we don’t have time for regrets. I’m sorry, we’ve been activists for a long time, in politics for a long time. And we (PDIP) have learned how not to get carried away,” said Adian in Bogor City, West Java, Wednesday.

Adian said that PDIP together with PPP, Hanura Party and Perindo Party would fight for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD to win the 2024 presidential election.

Furthermore, Adian assessed that Ganjar and Gibran’s track record was better than their opponents, namely the pair Anies-Muhaimin and Prabowo-Gibran.

“And we are fighting for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD whose track records are much cleaner, there is no blood on their hands, no corrupt money in their wallets, we are doing that for Indonesia,” he said.

He again emphasized that the party chaired by Megawati Soekarnoputi did not want to worry after Gibran defected.

“I don’t think about Gibran. Gibran doesn’t think about us, ciee,” he joked. (Between)