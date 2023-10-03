Voice of Sumatra – Ade Armando gave a strong sarcasm to senior PDIP politician Panda Nababan who said Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep were snotty kids. He believes that Panda Nababan’s attitude undermines the capacity of young people in politics.

“Last June, senior PDIP politician Panda Nababan belittled Gibran as a snotty kid,” he said as seen on Ade Armando’s YouTube channel, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

He said this when Panda was present at a discussion event regarding a request to the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding reducing the minimum age for presidential and vice presidential candidates from 40 years to 35 years.

“When asked for his comments about Gibran, Panda directly stated that he did not agree if Gibran was proposed as vice presidential candidate, Gibran was a runny child, said Panda at that time,” said Ade.

This belittling of young people, said Ade, was not only done to Gibran, Kaesang was also targeted on Sunday evening, October 1, when Panda attended the Indonesia Lawyers Club event.

“This time what was discussed was Kaesang, who had just been elected as General Chair of the PSI party, Panda then compared Kaesang’s career journey with his own,” he said.

Ade concluded that this kind of attitude of viewing young people as snotty children was actually deeply rooted in the PDI Perjuangan.

“And if Hasto now says they are considering Gibran as one of Ganjar’s vice presidential candidates, this is certainly a encouraging development,” said Ade.

He also believes that Kaesang’s presence in politics has made more or less changes.

“Kaesang is clearly a game changer, suddenly there are developments that were previously unimaginable. On the one hand, Kaesang’s entry into PSI has attracted attention because he is President Jokowi’s youngest son,” he explained.

Ade stated that this decision was even seen as a sign of Jokowi’s defiance of PDIP family rules. Jokowi is thought to not want his two sons to be in the PDIP.

“He deliberately sent Kaesang to PSI because he probably thought that Kaesang would get a healthier environment and be at PSI, but on the other hand, Kaesang is important to talk about because his presence represents a new mindset about young Indonesians,” he said.

Panda Nababan was in the spotlight of the public and various parties. The reason is, he called the Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a snotty child and not worthy of running in the 2024 presidential election.

“What about Gibran, a snotty child? Later the child will have a big head, he’ll still learn first,” said Panda in a discussion on Monday (26/6/2023).

Panda also said that Gibran needed a long time in the world of politics. He touched on the issue of political dynasties in President Jokowi’s family.

“He needs a process like his father, a long one. It doesn’t just end up like that, just like a dynasty,” he said.