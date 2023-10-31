Daniele Adani, former defender, spoke like this about Stefano Pioli on Bobo TV: “If Milan win in Naples the phenomenon is Giroud

Daniele Adani, former defender, spoke like this about Stefano Pioli on Bobo TV: “If Milan win in Naples the phenomenon is Giroud, but if they make a comeback the idiot is Pioli. It’s like this now. Pioli is no longer tolerated by the environment and from the square. Pioli’s cycle, for me, is over. If he loses three games in a row for me he risks being sacked before the end of the season. Milan’s first half in Naples was spectacular, but unfortunately the Rossoneri fans did not it has more of a future. It’s a finished cycle for the square, I’m not talking about the club and the team.”

October 31, 2023

