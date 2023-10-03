Lele Adani’s words on Juve’s performance against Atalanta during Bobo TV: “Allegri is making fun of the fans”

Speaking during BoboTvLele Adani spoke about Juve’s performance against Atalanta: “Giuntoli was given a 5-year mandate, when does it start? The draw in Bergamo passed off as a good one is the greatest evidence of embarrassment in the history of Juventus.”

“Juventus is small, dear Juventus fans – has continued – . Right now you support a small team, but not for the value of the players. In my opinion, Allegri is the one who is least at fault, he understood everything. Maximilian Allegri he is the person perfectly placed in this country.”

“He gets everything, giving nothing, without even trying and taking the piss out of you. Because it makes you believe that Juve in Bergamo must spend the entire match in their half of the pitch and you believe it. Lawyer Agnelli would never have allowed a draw in Bergamo to be passed off as a good one by choice”, he concluded. And still speaking of Juventus, eyes wide open: Here’s who could replace Pogba!<<<

October 3, 2023 (modified October 3, 2023 | 1:47 pm)

